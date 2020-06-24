LIVE: Crews removing John C. Calhoun statue from Charleston’s Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It is taking longer than originally expected for crews to remove a statue of John C. Calhoun from Charleston’s Marion Square Wednesday morning.
MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch live footage of the removal. NOTE: The live feed of the statue’s removal may occasionally be interrupted by a live report from a reporter.
Work began to remove the monument began shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, hours after Charleston City Council voted in favor of relocating it.
But shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday, word came from crews at the scene that it would be another hour to an hour-and-a-half because additional supplies would need to be obtained to complete the removal. Crews did not specify what additional materials were needed.
But within a half hour, lifts brought crews back to the top of the pedestal where their work continued.
The Charleston Police Department announced at 11:34 p.m. that Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and King Street is closed for the removal of the statue. Police initially said the street would be closed for several hours, but at 7:06 a.m. Wednesday, police spokesman Charles Francis said the street would remain closed until further notice.
A crowd gathered overnight as crews work to remove the statue.
Charleston City Council voted unanimously late Tuesday afternoon on the resolution to remove the statue.
Calhoun was the seventh vice president of the United States. His support of slavery has prompted calls for the statue’s removal from Marion Square for years. But the push to take down the monument gained new momentum in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
“We have a sense of unity moving forward for racial conciliation and for unity in this city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said following the vote to remove the statue on Tuesday evening. “God bless you all.”
Tuesday’s decision came after the city did legal research to first figure out whether or not they owned the statue and could take it down.
Some people feel like the statue is a part of history, and said it should remain up.
Tecklenburg said he would like the statue to be moved to a local museum or a higher education learning facility where it can be placed in full historical context, and be preserved and protected.
Calhoun, born in 1782 in Abbeville, South Carolina, was a statesman, serving in a variety of roles including U.S. senator from South Carolina, a U.S. secretary of state, secretary of war and the nation’s seventh vice president. He died in 1850, 11 years before the start of the Civil War.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.