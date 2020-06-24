JPII signs collegiate scholarships

Jordan Jefferies is using her speed and agility both on the court and on the track. Jordan will be playing basketball and competing in track for the Millsaps Majors in Jackson, Mississippi. As JPII Girls Basketball Head Coach Kyle Overstreet said, “Jordan is a great player, she did whatever we asked of her, defending the biggest, fastest, strongest competitor as a member of the varsity Falcons and she continually made key plays in big games.” On the track, Jordan was a member of the State 3rd Place 4x100 relay team and showed natural ability at the first track practice. Track Co-Head Coach Steve Zibas commented, “When Jordan started on the track team, she had great mechanical technique. From coming out of the blocks to the baton transfer, she already had good mechanics and that made it much easier for us to focus on improving our relay team’s speed. She came into our program with the mental strength and ability to build the confidence of our relay team and it shows in the results.” Jordan is a member of the JPII National Honor Society. She is planning on majoring in PreLaw and Business at Millsaps.