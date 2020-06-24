JPII signs collegiate scholarships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Senior Nick Bonifay signed a letter of intent to play men’s basketball at Oklahoma City University and on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, senior Jordan Jefferies signed a letter of intent to play women’s basketball and compete in track at Millsaps College.
Bonifay and Jefferies are the fourth and fifth JPII seniors to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. Nick Bonifay has been a force on the court for the varsity Falcons for the past four years. His strength at guard has contributed to the Falcons being Region 1 Champions, Area Champions, and making it to the sub-regionals of the state playoffs.
Nick is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Foreign Language Honor Society. He joins the Oklahoma City University Stars, a NAIA Division I, six-time National Championship team. In talking about this opportunity, Nick said, “I would first like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game of basketball and also with my gifts and talents.” JPII Athletic Director, Charlie Wilburn commented, “Nick is a fun loving, easy going kid, until he steps onto the court, and then he is focused, committed and forceful. He worked hard to get where he is today and we couldn’t be prouder of him and the team’s accomplishments.” Nick plans on majoring in Business Administration.
Jordan Jefferies is using her speed and agility both on the court and on the track. Jordan will be playing basketball and competing in track for the Millsaps Majors in Jackson, Mississippi. As JPII Girls Basketball Head Coach Kyle Overstreet said, “Jordan is a great player, she did whatever we asked of her, defending the biggest, fastest, strongest competitor as a member of the varsity Falcons and she continually made key plays in big games.” On the track, Jordan was a member of the State 3rd Place 4x100 relay team and showed natural ability at the first track practice. Track Co-Head Coach Steve Zibas commented, “When Jordan started on the track team, she had great mechanical technique. From coming out of the blocks to the baton transfer, she already had good mechanics and that made it much easier for us to focus on improving our relay team’s speed. She came into our program with the mental strength and ability to build the confidence of our relay team and it shows in the results.” Jordan is a member of the JPII National Honor Society. She is planning on majoring in PreLaw and Business at Millsaps.
*Press Release sent by St. John Paul II Catholic High School
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.