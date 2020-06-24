Iso. rain and storms for Wednesday afternoon

We are in store for a gloomy Wednesday afternoon with highs only reaching the lower 80s.
Mostly cloudy conditions will dominate this week with isolated chances of storms throughout the afternoon. A cold front passes through this evening, keeping us below normal in temperatures.
Heading into the later half of this week, rain and storms are here to stay. Cooler temperatures and rain are in the forecast headed into the weekend.
Totals for today are nearing half an inch, and since Sunday, over an inch throughout the valley. Expect to need an umbrella for the next couple of days and possibly a light jacket.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.