Huntsville City Schools holding graduation on June 25, 26

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools will host graduation exercises for the class of 2020 on June 25 and 26 at the Von Braun Center.
\There will be eight ceremonies for the district’s six high schools to accommodate for social distancing inside the arena. School officials say they are working with the VBC to promote a safe and healthy environment by spacing out seats for graduates. Additionally, seating for guests will be spaced appropriately to promote social distancing.
Students will be wearing masks throughout the ceremony, but they may remove their masks as they walk across stage to receive their diplomas.
The district is providing accommodations for anyone who would prefer to view the ceremonies remotely by making graduation exercises available online at www.huntsvillecityschools.org/graduation and on the district’s Facebook page.
