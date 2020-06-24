Crime Stoppers: Car, identity theft suspect seen using stolen card

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers are reminding you not to leave your car running or the keys inside, especially when you have belongings inside that car.
Huntsville police say someone drove off with a car containing the victim’s driver’s license, Social Security card and banking card. This happened on March 31 on Wilkenson Drive.
The suspect was seen on video surveillance the next day using the victim’s bank card to remove more than $1,400.
Police found the car shortly after, but they’re still looking for the suspect, who’s wanted for identity theft.
If you recognize her, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
