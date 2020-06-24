COVID-19 in Alabama: State sees 954 new cases in 24 hours

Wednesday's COVID-19 update
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 10:20 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 30,624 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

There have been 854 confirmed deaths statewide.

There have been a total of 358,319 tests.

In the last 14 days, 92,632 tests have been reported to the state with 9,181 people testing positive.

The state reports 2,567 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

There have been 15,974 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

Those numbers are as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED JUNE 24

COUNTY JUNE 24 CASES (10 a.m.) JUNE 23 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 314 303 +11
Cullman 326 312 +14
DeKalb 445 427 +18
Franklin 799 789 +10
Jackson 163 159 +4
Lauderdale 323 306 +17
Lawrence 81 77 +4
Limestone 294 283 +10
Madison 753 727 +26
Marshall 1,182 1,140 +42
Morgan 818 775 +43

