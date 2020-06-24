3 Athens State University employees test positive for COVID-19

By Caroline Klapp | June 24, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 9:07 PM

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re learning about the first confirmed employee COVID-19 cases at an Athens college.

Christopher Latham, the public relations and marketing director for Athens State University, tells us three employees have tested positive for the virus.

He says they learned about the first case last Friday and the other two this week.

Latham tells us all three staff members were not showing symptoms.

He says they decided to get tested because they knew others off campus who had the virus.

Latham says the staff members and anyone they may have come in contact with are off campus

He also tells us none of the employees who tested positive worked near students.

