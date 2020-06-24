ADPH: Second child under age 5 has died from COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two children under the age of 5 have now died from COVID-19 in Alabama, according to data provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Officials say the child did have an underlying medical condition, but we’re told the child did not suffer Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome-Children (MIS-C), a rare condition in children linked to coronavirus.
The health department isn’t identifying patients or their families because of HIPAA guidelines and privacy reasons, so we do not know the precise age of the child.
A reminder from officials at the ADPH: COVID-19 can be a deadly disease for anyone and measures to reduce the risk of transmission should continue.
