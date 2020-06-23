Union reps protest TVA outsourcing jobs overseas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Outraged union representatives protested in downtown Huntsville Tuesday, saying Tennessee Valley Authority is moving American jobs overseas.
They call the layoffs outrageous, claiming TVA is sending America jobs overseas to places like India and France.
There were more than 200 cardboard silhouettes representing TVA tech workers facing layoffs. The signs were put up around Big Spring Park as union reps and employees marched in protest of TVA shipping the jobs of tech workers overseas.
Workers say what makes this even more difficult is the fact that this is happening during a time when America is dealing with a pandemic and loss of jobs.
TVA’s decision to offshore and export these jobs flies in the face of the mission that TVA holds. It also represents a loss of $88 million in value revenue over the next five years for the total displacement of 220 employees.
TVA says the move is cost efficient and will meet stricter demands for cyber security.
“I ask for your support to keep TVA from being outsourced to foreign companies and foreign workers. We’re not against foreigners but we don’t want to see American workers fired to hire them,” said Stacy Wetzel.
“I don’t understand why they would even consider outsourcing us. We are more than capable of doing the job. We have a vested interest,” said LaDonna Sellers.
U.S. Sen. Doug Jones did not attend the protest but sent a statement: “I stand with the Engineering Association today — and every day — as they watch their jobs outsourced to a foreign company in the middle of a pandemic, The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) was formed to help grow this country’s middle class and bring the American economy out of the Great Depression. Clearly, the TVA has lost its way. It is unconscionable that they would send American jobs overseas, especially when so many folks are struggling and out of work in the worst public health crisis of our lifetimes. We need to do all we can to protect lives and livelihoods during this difficult time, and the TVA must reconsider this reckless decision.”
Senate candidate Jeff Sessions also weighed in, saying, “We should not be bringing in workers to take jobs when we have no jobs in this economy. We have no jobs do you understand that. We’ve got people being laid off. We had a good month last week but we are way down from anywhere close to what the peak of employment was. We want to get back there.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.