Union reps protest TVA outsourcing jobs overseas

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones did not attend the protest but sent a statement: “I stand with the Engineering Association today — and every day — as they watch their jobs outsourced to a foreign company in the middle of a pandemic, The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) was formed to help grow this country’s middle class and bring the American economy out of the Great Depression. Clearly, the TVA has lost its way. It is unconscionable that they would send American jobs overseas, especially when so many folks are struggling and out of work in the worst public health crisis of our lifetimes. We need to do all we can to protect lives and livelihoods during this difficult time, and the TVA must reconsider this reckless decision.”