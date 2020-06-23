UNA responds to student’s request to change the name of Bibb Graves Hall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama is responding to students who want to change the name of one building on campus. That building is Bibb Graves Hall, which is named after David Bibb Graves.
Graves was the governor of Alabama in the 20s and 30s and had ties to the KKK.
The school says removing the name from a campus building involves a three-step process and does involve that same controversial law that prevents cities from removing confederate monuments.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, the request must first be approved by the Student Government Association (SGA) and then by the board of trustees. The SGA has not voted on whether to support changing the name of Bibb Graves Hall but plans to meet on Thursday.
If approved by those two parties, the request will then be sent to the Committee on Alabama Monument Protection in Montgomery.
Organizers say students will likely make more requests to remove some names from other buildings across campus. But for now, they’re focusing on Bibb Graves Hall.