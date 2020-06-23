Tennessee Riverkeeper says there are dangerous chemical levels flowing into river

Decatur Utilities issued a statement in response to Tennessee Riverkeeper’s report: “While storm water runoff from this landfill makes its way via Flint Creek into the Tennessee River upstream of the DU Water Treatment Plant, it is highly diluted by other water within the watershed as well as the hundreds of millions of gallons of water in the Wheeler Basin Reservoir before entering the plant’s intake. Thus, the levels of PFCs in tests of DU’s water supply have consistently been less than 5 PPT, which is near minimum detection levels and well below the EPA’s advisory limit of 70 PPT for lifetime exposure.”