Storm chances off and on today with more heat and humidity

Scattered showers are still moving through the Tennessee Valley this morning and we will likely see more through the rest of the day. Periods of heavy rain will be possible through the morning as these showers pass through. This could limit a bit of visibility at times. There will be hit or miss showers through the middle of the day and afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Where we see sunshine there will likely see warmer weather. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 80s, possibly the upper 80s where we see more sunshine. Rain will be off and on again Wednesday, but it will be wider spread which will keep temperatures slightly cooler into the low 80s.