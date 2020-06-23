Storm chances off and on today with more heat and humidity

Happy Tuesday! You'll need your umbrella this morning with showers moving through the Valley.
Scattered showers are still moving through the Tennessee Valley this morning and we will likely see more through the rest of the day. Periods of heavy rain will be possible through the morning as these showers pass through. This could limit a bit of visibility at times. There will be hit or miss showers through the middle of the day and afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Where we see sunshine there will likely see warmer weather. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 80s, possibly the upper 80s where we see more sunshine. Rain will be off and on again Wednesday, but it will be wider spread which will keep temperatures slightly cooler into the low 80s.
Heat and humidity will build back in towards the weekend with temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will be on the rise as well, which will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s. We will also have to keep an eye on the Gulf for a Saharan Dust storms which is moving across the Atlantic from Africa. This should limit our moisture chances Friday through Sunday. This means we will have some fiery sunrises and sunsets through the weekend. Air quality could be poor as well with dust in the air.
