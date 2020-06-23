Retail space, new road promises new jobs in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens city leaders just approved an economic development project to bring in 50 new jobs.
It comes with improving retail square footage space and a new road built at the corner of U.S. 72 and Lindsay Lane.
“”it’s a tough area. There’s continued to be a lot of traffic. We’ve tried to stay ahead of it the best we can, but it’s growing so fast, it’s difficult to manage,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.
As part of the project, the city will pay back a portion of the new sales tax generated by the project up to $300,000.
That is contingent on the completion of the public street and on the Panda Express and Twice Daily opening and operating at the location.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.