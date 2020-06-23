17 positive inpatient COVID-19 cases at Marshall Medical Centers

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Marshall County, health professionals are working hard to help reduce the spread.
Staff at Marshall Medical Centers have been busy working around the clock.
Chief nursing officer Kathy Woodruff says right now they have four inpatients at Marshall Medical Center North and 13 inpatients at the south location who tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’re seeing in the emergency department because that’s where these patients come from. For the most part the people are symptomatic, they are having shortness of breath, cough, fever, they’ve had it for several days,” said Woodruff.
Woodruff said an an added safety measure, she says patients are separated in wings at both facilities.
Before you enter, a screening is done along with temperature checks.
Woodruff said she believes with businesses reopening and restrictions loosening could be a factor in the increase of cases.
But she said everyone still need to take precautions.
“Although things have opened people need to be diligent about washing their hands, not touching their hands, wearing their mask, keeping social distancing,”said Woodruff.
A press conference will be held on Wednesday at the Marshall County Courthouse to provide the public with an update on COVID-19 steps the public can take to help reduce the spread.
