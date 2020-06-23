Most Northern Alabama churches have reopened: What do they look like now?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been several weeks since Alabama churches were allowed to reopen. Some are back open at limited capacity, and others are only offering parking lot services.
Pastor Travis Collins of First Baptist Church says his church has seen about 35 percent of what it normally sees.
At First Baptist Church, greeters have been trained to seat people according to social distancing guidelines. When seating capacity is reached, people are moved to an overflow room.
Masks are provided upon entry and strongly recommended though not required.
The church has stopped congregational singing for now and childcare is not being offered during services.
Pastor Collins says he received a variety of feedback about reopening.
“There were lots of people who really wanted to get back together. And quite frankly there are people who feel isolated, people who live alone, who long for connection. But on the other hand, as you can tell two thirds of our people said we’d like to but we are not ready yet,” Pastor Collins said.
Rev. Darius Butler of Missionary Baptist Church says his church was supposed to open in June for in-person worship, but decided it was best to have parking lot services instead.
“We really have to think about the risks and as we have seen from the CDC, an event that is held inside for an extended period of time has high risk association. So we don’t want to contribute to any further spread of the virus so that has to be taken into consideration,” Rev. Butler said.
Another preacher at a smaller church says he plans to keep his doors open unless things get much worse.