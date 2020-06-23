More stronger storms expected through the evening

Additional clusters of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will move through the Tennessee Valley through the evening hours.
The atmosphere is saturated with moisture and that may lead to some storms producing locally heavy rainfall which could possibly lead to isolated flash flooding. Along with the flood threat, storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and frequent lightning. Storms will subside after sunset tonight a few showers may linger overnight, lows will fall into the upper 60s with areas of patchy but dense fog developing by daybreak.
Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy and dry with cooler temps in the lower 80s, expect more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to develop into the afternoon and evening. Drier skies will round out the week on Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
The weekend is looking hot with highs in the lower 90s, isolated showers and storms will be possible on Sunday.
