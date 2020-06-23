Man killed, 2 children hurt in Owens Cross Roads wreck

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - There was a fatal two-vehicle wreck in Owens Cross Roads Tuesday night.
HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said a sport utility vehicle And pickup truck collided at U.S. 431 and Hamer Road around 7 p.m.
The SUV’s male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.
A man and two children were in the pickup truck. The man refused transport but the children were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
