Madison County authorities searching for missing senior

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has put out a missing person alert out of Madison County.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 82-year-old Franklin Francis Shirley. Shirley may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.
He was last seen around noon June 18 in the area of Doug Campbell Drive in Hazel Green.
Shirley is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 162 pounds. He may be driving a red 2000 Ford Windstar van with Alabama tag 47B68R6. Authorities say he talked about going to Arkansas.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Franklin Francis Shirley, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-722-7181 or call 911.
