Limestone Correctional Facility employee tests positive for COVID-19

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Another staff member for the Alabama Department of Corrections has tested positive for COVID-19, and this one is in north Alabama.
ADOC was informed via self-reporting that one employee at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest has tested positive. This employee promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their health care provider, according to ADOC.
ADOC reports that its Office of Health Services has initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to staff members who have tested positive. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their health care providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their health care providers.
Ninety-six COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active statewide. Fifty-three staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.
Fifty-four total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the state’s inmate population, 36 of which remain active.
