Lauderdale Commission defers to Florence City leaders on Confederate monument issue

At one point, Commission Chair Danny Pettus said he received a letter from the United Daughters of the Confederacy about the statue. That letter said that the statue was originally given as a gift to the city of Florence, meaning the city, not the county, has ownership of the statue and say over where it should go. “The city of Florence owns it, and this commission will leave it up to the city of Florence to decide what, if anything, it might do with that monument,” Pettus said.