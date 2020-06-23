Huntsville leaders donate 700 acres to preserve pygmy sunfish

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The pygmy sunfish flops back into the headlines again.
The fish was at the center of multiple lawsuits in 2018 between conservation groups and Mazda Toyota Manufacturing. The lawsuit said the plant’s construction could lead to the fish’s extinction.
It’s a species that only lives in a 6-mile portion of Limestone County streams.
Huntsville leaders have just donated 700 acres of land to the Land Trust of North Alabama to preserve it.
That’s part of an agreement they reached so conservation groups would drop their lawsuit.
