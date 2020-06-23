Athens asking for $1M to fix drainage issues around Washington Street

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens could get funding for some flood relief.
City Council members approved a grant application for drainage work on Washington Street.
Mayor Ronnie Marks says the application requests about $1 million for repairs.
Right now, water can rise to the edge of people’s homes.
Marks says he is hopeful the city will receive funding to make changes. He says it will provide quality of life and keep up home values by eliminating water damage.
“”It’s a good project. I hope we get approved for it,” he said.
Marks said the area has drainage issues that also cause mosquito issues since the insects are attracted to standing water.
