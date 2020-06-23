Area high school football teams battle threat of COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school students are in the midst of voluntary workouts across north Alabama. Grissom High School’s football team are one of those schools hoping to keep student-athletes safe.
Tigers head coach Chip English understands this is a new normal for coaches and athletes alike.
“We came in as a coaching staff a week before the kids and went through our day to day operations, and how we’re wearing our mask and how, and make sure those guys are being socially distant as much as possible,” English said.
The Tigers program also go through a cleaning protocol during workouts. The program also has a plan if a student or students test positive for COVID-19.
“From what others have gone through, you kinda learn and go forward,” English said. “From Albertville and some other places, you would have to shut down and do a special cleaning. And obviously, self isolate, or quarantine the individual or individuals who might test positive. We would try to do some tracking.”
