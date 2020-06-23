2 Arab High School athletes test positive for COVID-19

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Arab High School athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
On Sunday, June 21, Arab High School principal John Ingram was notified that two student athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.
Ingram first contacted all faculty and parents. Then he canceled all athletic facilities for the week.
“We truly believe in transparency and in having an open line of communication and we just wanted our parents to know that as always their child safety is our top priority for us,” said Ingram.
Ingram said both students were asymptomatic.
The school district traditionally takes the week of the Fourth of July off for summer practices, so Ingram says they will have two weeks off to ensure everyone is not showing any symptoms before they return.
A hand sanitizing station and thermometer are located inside of the front office. All visitors will be expected to fill out a screening form before entering the school.
Ingram said both students are doing well and are not showing any symptoms. He says the district will be following all safety measures to help reduce the spread.
“We constantly communicate with our student athletes about maintaining social distancing being smart, washing their hands, and being smart because we do know that as the economy opens up the cases could increase,” said Ingram.
