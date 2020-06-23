ADEM awards $1.4 million in recycling grants; many local governments included

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) awarded many local governments needed dollars to boost recycling programs on Tuesday.
The grants total $1.4 million spread across 16 local government agencies. This money will be used to purchase equipment such as balers, compactors, and collection vehicles to help promote recycling in each area.
“These funds will not only benefit local communities, but will boost Alabama’s recycling rate,” said Stephen Cobb, chief of ADEM’s Land Division.
“A recycling rate of 25% was set in legislation, and that goal has been met and maintained over the past two years. The grants will re-energize stale recycling programs, further enhance other flourishing recycling programs, and support education and outreach activities to promote the importance of recycling throughout the respective communities.”
The 16 recipients of the 2020 grants and their amounts are:
- City of Huntsville - $200,000
- Madison County Commission - $200,000
- City of Madison - $100,000
- City of Montevallo - $38,313
- Scottsboro Solid Waste Department - $146,535
- City of Florence - $113,208
- West Alabama Recycling Partnership - $207,898
- Athens-Limestone Recycling - $116,014
- Clay County Commission - $25,302
- Lawrence County Commission - $48,926
- City of Northport - $151,474
- City of Montgomery Clean City Commission - $7,500
- East Alabama Recycling Partnership - $40,377
- City of Alexander City - $20,334
- City of Millbrook - $20,587
- City of Eufaula - $30,907
