11-year-old boy prays with officer after mom was pulled over for a tag light

VERNON, Ala. (WBRC) - A mother shared a precious video of her son praying with a Vernon police officer Friday night.
Nikki Prater said she was pulled over because her tag light is out.
Her 11-year-old son, Collin, asked his mom if he could shake Officer Chris Freeman’s hand and thank him for everything he does.
Collin also wanted to pray with Officer Freeman.
When Officer Freeman came back to the car after running mom’s license and insurance, she asked if Collin could shake his hand and pray.
Nikki and Collin got permission, got out of their car and Collin prayed for this officer and others to keep them safe and he praised how great they are.
We are so happy Nikki and Collin shared their video and story with us.
