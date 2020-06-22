Warm & muggy start leads to a stormy Monday afternoon for most

Some patchy fog for some spots this morning with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds are moving in with showers to our west. These will begin to move into the Valley by this afternoon. Showers and storms will likely move in for areas of northwest Alabama around lunchtime today and will spread to the east from there. Ahead of the storms we will see temperatures into the mid to upper 80s, possibly the low 90s. These high temps combined with higher humidity will create plenty of energy for storms, which means a few of these storms may be strong, borderline severe. There will be minimal wind shear, meaning tornadoes are not likely today, but storms could produce some strong wind gusts and large hail, along with heavy rain and frequent lightning.