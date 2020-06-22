US 72 resurfacing project in Madison, Jackson counties to begin

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A major resurfacing project on U.S. 72 in eastern Madison County and western Jackson County will soon begin.
Whitaker Contracting will be resurfacing more than 16 miles of the four-lane highway from east of the Flint River in the Brownsboro area to east of Parnell Circle in the Woodville area.
The Alabama Department of Transportation says work on the westbound lanes will be complete before progressing to the eastbound lanes.
The $11,658,369 contract sets a Nov. 19, 2021, deadline for completion.
Prior to milling and paving beginning, a subcontractor will perform work on bridge guard rails. ALDOT says this work will start Tuesday, June 23, weather permitting. Motorists are advised to expect single-lane closures on U.S. 72 westbound between Jackson County 7 and Jackson County 63 in Woodville from about 8 a.m. to about 5 p.m. daily.
Please drive with caution in the work zone. Reduce speed and be prepared to merge.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.