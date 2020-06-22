TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Limestone County will be able to improve their gardening skills.
Tanner High School has a greenhouse again.
The old greenhouse was removed about 5 years ago because it was dilapidated.
The facility was completed this past week.
It was made possible by community donations toward a grant from the Limestone County Career Technical Center.
Teachers say they hope students will take what they learn in the greenhouse as they train for future careers.
“I’m hoping it’s going to foster economic independence, stimulate career growth, and hopefully just help break the chain of poverty in this area,” said John Wilson, career technical director for Limestone County Schools.
Students in the STEM club, as well as those taking science and career tech elective classes, will be able to utilize the new greenhouse.
Teachers say they are interested in partnering with area farmers to give students the opportunity to learn more about the agriculture field.
