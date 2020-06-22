Space Camp starts this week in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Space Camp starts this week at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville.
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, Space Camp will start Wednesday, June 24. A lot of changes are taking place, including the number of people in attendance.
“We’re going to have about 25 percent of the normal numbers that we would typically have at Space Camp. We’ve kept it regionally because we know people can’t travel, and it’s also not safe,” said public relations director Pat Ammons.
Instead of 1,000 kids spending the week looking at exhibits and learning about rockets, there will only be a couple hundred. The students will be here on Saturday, June 27. The first group of visitors for Space Camp will be Alabama teachers.
“We are thrilled to be welcoming 48 teachers this Wednesday for sort of a trial for what we will be offering our students beginning Saturday,” said Ammons.
A lot has changed at the Space and Rocket Center since last year, when more than one million visitors stood line and bought tickets.
“We’re getting a late start. We would have been in full Space Camp mode by now. We would’ve had 1,000 children a week. The place would’ve been crawling with children and crawling with visitors from all over the world. so We are doing timed tickets, so we can control the number of people in the facility at a time,” said Ammons.
Every Monday, the Space & Rocket Center is closed and crews can be seen deep cleaning.
If you want to enter the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, you have to do so through the Davidson Center.
