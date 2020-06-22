Report: Lexington suspends athletic workouts pending student’s COVID-19 test

LEXINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Lexington High School has suspended all athletic activities, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
The newspaper reports the school is waiting for an athlete’s COVID-19 test results before athletics resumes.
Principal Norman Lovelady said a football player felt ill over the weekend and was tested for COVID-19. Lovelady expects to learn those results Tuesday.
In the meantime, the school decided to suspend all workouts for all sports.
Lovelady said they expec the test to be negative and this is just a precaution.
Football coach Jason Lard said the athlete has played multiple sports.
