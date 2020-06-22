Museum to remove Theodore Roosevelt statue decried as white supremacy

A statue of U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt on a horse with an Indigenous person walking alongside him on his right as well as an African American person walking alongside on his left side is depicted at the entrance to the Museum of Natural History. For years, this symbol of American superiority has adorned the museum even as calls for its removal have been numerous. A NYPD patrol car sits in front of statue for protection during the American uprising on June 17, 2020 in New York City. (Source: mpi43/MediaPunch /IPX/MediaPunch)