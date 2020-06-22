More storm chances this week

We are tracking a slow moving cold front that will move in from the northwest on Tuesday. This cold front will bring numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms. The overall threat of severe weather is low for Tuesday but a few marginally severe storms with damaging wind gusts and large hail may be possible.
Additional rain showers and storms will continue into Wednesday as the cold front moves off to the east. Temps will be significantly cooler in the low to middle 80s. Most locations will see one to 2 inches of rain through Wednesday evening.
Seasonably warm temperatures and isolated rain chance will continue for Thursday and Friday. Next weekend is looking mainly dry with highs in the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday.
