Masks still required for restaurant staff; 7 in Madison County caught without

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “Everything is in place for a reason. We don’t all like it. But that’s what we’re given, we don’t have a choice,” said Jennifer Hurt, assistant general manager of MELT.
You don’t have you to wear a mask when you go out to eat, but your server does.
The assistant general manager of MELT in Huntsville says they’re taking that rule seriously.
“If our employees don’t wear them, they get sent home. It’s not a choice here you have to wear one,” Hurt said.
In the last 90 days, the Alabama Department of Public Health has shut down service at seven restaurants in Madison County.
The reason? Employees not wearing masks.
For some, it does offer some semblance of comfort.
We talked to a guest at MELT who says she does feel more comfortable with servers wearing masks, but…
“I actually think it should be a personal preference for business owners. I do. It’s just hard to navigate for anything and no I don’t think businesses should close down for that,” Carly Parker said.
West End Grill in Huntsville is one of those seven restaurants cited.
“Our bartender at the time, his mask had drooped down below his mouth and nose. And everybody else has been wearing masks, we’ve been enforcing that. And because he didn’t have his mask on and on properly, she suspended operations for 15 minutes,” part-owner Brian Ham said.
Ham tells us since his restaurant was listed as a closing, it has caused some confusion.
“We’ve had many, many people call up here asking if we were still open and if we were wearing masks. We were never actually closed, she just temporarily suspended operations until I wrote out that letter,” he said.
Ham wants to reassure the public they are regularly cleaning and open for business. “We are open and taking all the safety precautions.”
