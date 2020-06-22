Jackson County pastor responds to church vandalism, racial graffiti

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WAFF) - Hollywood police are still looking for the people who broke into a church last week.
The burglars left behind plenty of damage for church members to clean up this weekend.
“But when you start destroying Abba’s house, you’re in trouble,” said Apostle Jimmy Long of Apostles and Prophets Worship Center.
On Friday, upon arriving to Apostles and Prophets, Long noticed his church had been vandalized and marked with racial language.
“It surprised me, and I looked up on the stage and the first thing I noticed there was a TV laying on the floor and it had holes in it,” said Long.
Long immediately called 911 and Hollywood police responded and found smashed glass and a broken back door.
Long said the damage to the church is over $2,500 and said vandals stole one important item he would like back.
“It’s an apocalypse sword that stood about five feet high and it had the four horses of the apocalypse riding on it.”
Long said although he is heartbroken about what happened, he wants those responsible to know he forgives them and has a message.
“Whether I know who you are or whether you come forth. Whatever is done in darkness is revealed in the light. I want you to know that you can get forgiveness for it just humble yourself and be forgiven, He loves you,” said Long.
Long said he is waiting for the insurance company to come out and give an estimate of the damage but the says he has received an outpouring of support from community members and local churches to help with clean up efforts.
Police have a tip that a dark-colored import car was seen leaving the church 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 256-259-1295.
