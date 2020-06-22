Huntsville combat veteran wins new Jeep

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local veteran is in a new set of wheels thanks to Jeep and Birmingham Purple Heart recipient Noah Galloway.
Latoya Piper drove from the Landers McLarty parking lot in a brand new 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.
Piper is a combat veteran who served in Iraq from 2008 to 2009.
She says a friend nominated her to win the Jeep Gladiator to Gladiator contest.
Piper called this a dream come true.
“I have the awesome fortune of winning a Jeep truck, my dream vehicle,” Piper said. “Thank you, Jeep, so much. This has been my dream vehicle since 1998. I never in my life would have imagined I’d wake up and drive it off the lot for free.”
Piper has since opened her own security company called Lions Pride Securities. Lions Pride Securities specializes in club, event, retail, personal and residential security.
