HudsonAlpha awarded $20K for ALS research

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New grant money will help HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology continue its research on ALS.
HudsonAlpha has been awarded $20,000 from the ALS Association to continue a collaborative clinical research project with Crestwood Medical Center. This project is called Impacting ALS.
The goal of Impacting ALS is to identify genetic variants that contribute to ALS. HudsonAlpha scientists aim to apply their genomics expertise to better understand ALS in the hopes of finding better treatment options.
“Hopefully, in understanding some of the biology behind ALS, we’ll be able to understand different avenues of how this disease happens, what causes it, and eventually, be able to find targets that can be useful for therapeutics and different treatments,” said Richard M. Myers, HudsonAlpha president. “We are grateful to work with Crestwood and ALS patients right here in Huntsville for this project.”
The project enrolls patients from the Crestwood ALS Care Clinic.
HudsonAlpha says the grant will allow additional patients to enroll in the project.
“Crestwood is proud to have strong relationships with the ALS Chapter and our patients who are battling ALS,” said Crestwood Medical Center CEO Pam Hudson. “We are excited to collaborate with HudsonAlpha on this project to better understand and treat this disease which will allow us to help improve the quality of life for ALS patients.”
The Crestwood ALS Care Clinic is the only ALS Association Treatment Center of Excellence in the state of Alabama. It is also a Northeast ALS Consortium site
To continue to help patients and families with ALS, donations may be made at hudsonalpha.org/donate or to the HudsonAlpha Foundation at 601 Genome Way, NW, Huntsville, AL 35806.
