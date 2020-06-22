Hartselle gets electric vehicle charging station

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hartselle is now home to its own electric vehicle charging station.
The city says Seven States installed the charger at the public parking lot just south of the downtown park Monday morning.
City officials say this is actually an economic development/business development investment by both the city of Hartselle and Hartselle Utilities. The goal is to pull travelers off Interstate 65 who are driving fully electric vehicles and offer a charging station for their vehicle.
An app is available that gives owners of electric vehicles locations of EV chargers. The Hartselle EV station is now listed on that app. It also gives Directions are also given through GPS mapping to electric vehicle drivers.
City officials say the charging time for a completely drained vehicle is approximately 4 hours. The driver of the vehicle will receive a text when their vehicle is charged.
There is no cost to charge the vehicle, but costs will accrue if the vehicle is not moved at the end of the charging period.
According to the city’s Facebook page, the location was determined to help bring in new business for Hartselle’s downtown merchants and restaurants.
“The number of electric vehicles is increasing and many owners of the vehicles travel long distances, thereby needing to charge the vehicle, such as traveling from Mobile to Nashville a charge would be needed along the way,” the city stated.
According to the city, the installer said this was the only EV charger that he was aware of on the I-65 corridor in the Tennessee Valley Authority service area.
