Decatur police help WWII veteran and photo goes viral

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Now to a story about a photo, that’s getting a lot of attention for all of the right reasons!
It’s received thousands of shares, likes, and comments on social media. A World War II veteran in Decatur calls police after finding his glass door broken, and three officers show up.
What may seem like just a small act of kindness is a really big deal for 98-year-old William Freeman. On Saturday he noticed his glass screen door was completely shattered. He didn’t know what happened so he called the Decatur Police Department. He didn’t know what the outcome would be, but he says he’s grateful.
In the photo going viral, three Decatur police officers are seen standing next to World War II veteran William Freeman. Freeman has lived in the home on Betty Street for more than 25 years.
On Saturday he heard a noise, something hit and shattered his screen door. That’s when he called the cops to report vandalism.
“They came out and they inspected it. Check to see if there were any bullet holes around the door but there wasn’t any,” said Freeman.
Freeman’s girlfriend is still shocked officers took time to not only write the complaint, but they came back the next day and replaced the door, for free.
Officers say Lowe’s donated the door.
“You can’t just believe that anybody would go through that much trouble. I just know the door was shattered. I don’t know how that could’ve happened, but anyway, it was just such a wonderful thing that they went through that much trouble for elderly people,” said Johnnie Dietz.
“I appreciate it more than they’ll ever know, and I think the police here in Decatur is one of the best,” said Freeman.
William Freeman served our country as a World War II veteran.
“I’m a World War II veteran. I served in north Africa, India, Burma and China. I was in China when the war ended,” said Freeman.
They’re extremely grateful for the Decatur Police Department. If it wasn’t for them the glass screen door still wouldn’t be fixed.
WAFF called the Decatur Police Department. We’re told the officers who helped Mr. Freeman had today off and wouldn’t be available are interviews.
