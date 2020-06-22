Decatur nursing home seeing COVID-19 outbreak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - River City Center, a nursing and rehab home in Decatur, is the latest senior living facility to get hit with COVID-19, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.
As of Friday, June 19, 21 residents and 5 staffers had tested positive COVID-19 at River City Center. Three weeks ago, there was just one case connected to the home.
So far, there have been no deaths from COVID-19 at the nursing home, but one person was hospitalized on Friday with the virus.
River City Center has 131 residents, so this outbreak represent 16% of the residents.
A spokesman for the Alabama Nursing Home Association said more than half of the nursing homes in the state have reported a case.
As we’ve seen since this pandemic started, people older than 65 are the most vulnerable group to this virus and when so many of them live in the same place the virus is bound to spread.
At River City Center, they are now screening residents and patients three times a day for symptoms, screening staff when they come into work and having every employee wear PPE.
For more on this check out the story in the Decatur Daily.
