COVID-19 in Alabama: State could surpass 30K cases Monday

COVID-19 update
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated June 22 at 6:10 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 29,598 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

There have been 829 confirmed deaths statewide.

There have been a total of 344,215 tests.

In the last 14 days, 96,493 tests have been reported to the state with. 9,035 people testing positive.

[ SEE CHANGES TO THE COVID-19 HOTLINE ]

The state reports 2,460 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

There have been 15,974 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

Those numbers are as of 5 a.m. Monday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

[TAP OR CLICK FOR NORTH ALABAMA COVID-19 TESTING SITES]

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED JUNE 21

COUNTY JUNE 21 CASES (10 a.m.) JUNE 19 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 297 290 +7
Cullman 302 298 +4
DeKalb 411 394 +17
Franklin 778 769 +9
Jackson 149 147 +2
Lauderdale 296 288 +8
Lawrence 75 72 +3
Limestone 269 260 +9
Madison 701 649 +52
Marshall 1,075 1,031 +44
Morgan 747 710 +37

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage.

Updates from the Alabama Department of Public Health can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.