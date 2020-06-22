Colbert County utilizes Federal Disaster Declaration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County is one of 18 counties included in a new federal disaster declaration. The declaration allows hard hit areas to seek reimbursement for damaged public facilities.
The disaster reimbursement comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved by President Trump in March.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, the damage threshold that Colbert county had to reach was just over $209,000. So far the county has documented $250,000 in damage from the County Road Department and the municipalities.
Other expenses include pump rentals and employee overtime.
Additional counties included in the disaster declaration area are Butler, Chambers, Crenshaw, Cullman, and Tuscaloosa.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Additional money might be made available as the county continues to tally things up.