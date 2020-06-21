New art exhibit in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A powerful art display was unveiled this weekend on Clinton Avenue in Huntsville.
The exhibit is called Art Evolution, it addresses themes of racism and intolerance.
20 artist came together in less than a week to create the amazing pieces of art.
Organizer John Moore said the project is already gaining attention outside of the Rocket City.
“Once something grows, at that point, you allow it to become organic,” Moore said. “You organize as much as you can, you plan, but at the same time you don’t restrict its growth. I’m going to let it go as far as it can go. We’ve gotten calls from Atlanta, Nashville, South America saying they’ve seen it. They like what’s happening, given me encouragement. We’re going to keep on going.”
The open-air exhibit will remain at the Clinton Avenue intersection through mid July.
