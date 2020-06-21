Local leaders host `Love Thy Neighbor’ Community Day event at Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -This Father’s Day, community leaders, pastors, and youth came together with one goal in mind.
To spread love, peace and unity.
‘Love Thy Neighbor’ was the theme for the community gathering at Big Spring Park.
No More Dirty Inc. and The Community Leadership Collective organizations hosted the event.
Several local leaders gave speeches on how to make changes in the community.
“Some of it was coming together as brothers and sisters to say we’re hopeful for something better going forward and we have a savior who gives us hope for that.”
Huntsville Police Captain Jeffrey Rice was on the program. He explained why it’s important for him to be apart of the positive movement.
“Often I’m asked as a black man in law enforcement am I conflicted in my service as a police officer. I am not conflicted in my service, I am convicted to do the right thing, to continue to lead this police department in the right way and I am convicted that we can make a positive change in this community. In order to do that you must have a relationship with the community,” said Captain Rice.
Considering recent events surrounding police brutality, racism and social injustices both nationally and locally, organizer and Minister Fred Whitlow said it’s his goal to continue the dialogue and bring the community together for positive change.
“I hope we can make an intentional effort on a daily base in every decision, in every idea, in every concept to number one pray about it, believe that it will happen, get involved in making it happen and be personally intentional,” said Whitlow.
Attendees at the event, also had the opportunity to register to vote and complete census forms.
