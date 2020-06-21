Huntsville man continues march for social injustice; leaving Chicago Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man on a mission!
Terry Willis is pounding the pavement as he continues his walk to bring awareness to social injustices.
Willis left Huntsville almost 3 weeks ago to walk 1-thousand miles to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Willis is in Chicago. He posted to Facebook that he walked to the exact location where LaQuan McDonald was shot and killed by a Chicago Police officer six years ago.
Willis plans to leave Chicago on Monday. He hopes to be in Minneapolis by the end of the month where he will visit the site where George Floyd was killed in police custody.
