Hot and humid for your Sunday morning with rain on the way

Good morning and happy Sunday!
As we near the end of our weekend, it’s feeling more like summer with highs remaining in the lower 90s. Giving us a hot and humid afternoon.
Southerly winds will pick up today with some gusts near 20 mph. Storms and rain are likely in the latter half of the morning, but it’s not expected to be a washout for the day. We could see close to a quarter to half inch of rain.
Hot and muggy going into the workweek, as well, with Monday looking very similar to today. Highs in the 90s with storms and more rain. A mild front moves in early next week and brings with it cooler temperatures and a slight break in humidity. Isolated rain and storms for most of next week staring early Monday and staying in our forecast through next weekend.
