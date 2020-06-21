Daily chances for rain showers and thunderstorms this week

Additional isolated thunderstorms may be possible through the rest of your Sunday evening, locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail can occur with any storms.
Partly cloudy skies stay in place overnight with lows falling into the upper 60s to low 70s, areas of patchy but dense fog will be likely through sunrise. More clouds move in for Monday afternoon with temperatures rising into the low 90s, expect scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to develop into the afternoon. We are tracking a slow moving cold front that will move in from the northwest on Tuesday. This front will bring numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms. The overall threat of severe weather is low for Tuesday but a few marginally severe storms with damaging wind gusts and large hail may be possible.
Additional rain showers and storms will continue into Wednesday as the cold front moves off to the east, temps will be significantly cooler in the low to middle 80s. Most locations will see one to two inches of rain through Wednesday evening.
Seasonable warm temperatures and isolated rain chance will continue for Thursday and Friday.
