Daily chances for rain showers and thunderstorms this week

Partly cloudy skies stay in place overnight with lows falling into the upper 60s to low 70s, areas of patchy but dense fog will be likely through sunrise. More clouds move in for Monday afternoon with temperatures rising into the low 90s, expect scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to develop into the afternoon. We are tracking a slow moving cold front that will move in from the northwest on Tuesday. This front will bring numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms. The overall threat of severe weather is low for Tuesday but a few marginally severe storms with damaging wind gusts and large hail may be possible.