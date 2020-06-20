Received a message about your card being overcharged? It may be a scam

(WAFB) - Phony text messages are circulating with an offer to help the recipient get reimbursed for excessive charges, the Better Business Bureau reported.
These messages can appear to be from a legitimate bank.
The BBB noted these scams can be especially convincing since scammers often include the recipient’s name in the message.
The catch, the BBB reported, comes after the recipient replies. A second message then prompts the recipient to provide sensitive, personally identifiable information.
This is all part of a phishing scheme.
The BBB reported that it’s a good idea for folks to remember the following tips:
- Consider how the company normally contacts you. If it’s by phone, be suspicious if you suddenly start receiving emails or texts. Banks and credit card issuers have secure communications channels that require you to log into your account before you can read the message. Be especially cautious of generic emails that include little or no specific information.
- Check directly with your bank or credit card issuer. Use the customer service phone number on the back of your card, on your statement, or on the company’s website. Don’t click on any links in the message.
