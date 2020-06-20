Montgomery mayor lifts curfew effective immediately

“Our goal from the outset of the pandemic has been to do everything within our power to reduce community transmission of the Coronavirus disease. The curfew was implemented to prevent groups of people, who were not abiding by social distancing guidelines, from gathering in the evening and unknowingly spreading the virus,” said Reed in a statement. “We believe if everyone observes our requirement to wear a face covering while in public in groups of 10 or more people and follows the safety guidelines from Governor Kay Ivey and The Alabama Department of Public Health we will accomplish our ultimate goal and limit the spread of COVID-19.”