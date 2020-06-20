Montgomery mayor lifts curfew effective immediately

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is lifting the curfew in the wake of his new executive order requiring face masks to be worn in public.
The mayor’s executive order on face masks went into effect Friday at 5 p.m. and he says he feels the new order is more effective in helping combat the coronavirus.
“Our goal from the outset of the pandemic has been to do everything within our power to reduce community transmission of the Coronavirus disease. The curfew was implemented to prevent groups of people, who were not abiding by social distancing guidelines, from gathering in the evening and unknowingly spreading the virus,” said Reed in a statement. “We believe if everyone observes our requirement to wear a face covering while in public in groups of 10 or more people and follows the safety guidelines from Governor Kay Ivey and The Alabama Department of Public Health we will accomplish our ultimate goal and limit the spread of COVID-19.”
Reed said he decided to lift the curfew after talking it over with members of the Montgomery City Council. The city’s curfew had been in place from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. since March 27.
In his statement, Reed continued to stress the need to wear face coverings.
